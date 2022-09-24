'Forever grateful': West Brom legends Chris Brunt and James Morrison thank fans for Clash of Legends turnout

Chris Brunt and James Morrison

Brunt and Morrison, who amassed almost 800 games between them for Albion held their long awaiting charity clash in aid of the Albion Foundation with a number of former team mates returning for the clash.

The match ended 4-4 with a late equaliser from Brunt's son Zak who came off the bench - and the former Northern Ireland international thanked the fans for a memorable day.

He said: "It was brilliant, it was great to see all the lads who turned up and thanks to everyone, the foundation for the work they did to make it happen it could have not gone better.

"The game was decent, a bit of a laugh and competitive, and from my point of view to get my little lad on it was a dream come true, thank you to everyone who came.

"Lads came from far and wide to give up their weekends and I will be forever grateful for them, and it was great to share the day with Mozza."

Morrison insisted it the afternoon was beyond his expectations, and was overwhelmed to see so many fans turn out.

He added: "It was a real event. It was great to see, me and Brunty were panicking a bit before but thank you to all who came out to show support, not just for me and Chris but the Foundation too.