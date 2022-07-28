Okay Yokuslu working with West Brom fitness work to prepare for return

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion waits in the tunnel at half-time during the Pre-Season Friendly between West Bromwich Albion and Hertha Berlin at The Hawthorns on July 23, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But manager Steve Bruce has warned the midfielder will need time to get up to top speed.

The Baggies signed Yokuslu on a three-year deal earlier this month after he previously impressed while on loan at The Hawthorns in 2021.

But while signing the Turkish international is a major coup for the club, the midfielder has arrived having not undertaken a proper pre-season following his release by Celta Vigo.

And that means it’s going to take him a few weeks to get up to speed – with it unlikely he will be involved in the season opener at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

“He (Yokuslu) has trained with our fitness people,” Bruce said.

“He’s a naturally fit boy, but these guys are now five six games in and have been here for six weeks.

“That’s what you do pre-season for. He’s a bit behind, but he’s here for a long time.

“If we have to be patient with him, then we have to be.”

Asked what Yokuslu will bring to the team, Bruce added: “He handles the ball well. He’s experienced. He’s a good player.

“A lot of people think so highly of him but I didn’t think signing him was going to be possible, especially with the teams we’ve beat, but I think he really enjoyed his stay in England and enjoyed the club when he was here before.

“Fair play to everybody because his association with the supporters was the overriding thing.”

Meanwhile, Albion are selling tickets for their Carabao Cup clash with Sheffield United at a reduced rate.

Bruce’s men take on the Blades in round one of the competition on Thursday, August 11.

Seats bought in advance are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for seniors, £10 for disabled supporters and £10 for supporters aged 20-25.

Tickets for fans aged between 17 and 19 are priced at £5 while anyone under17 can enter the ground for just £1.

Season ticket holders have until 3pm on August 5 to claim their seat.