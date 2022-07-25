Okay Yokuslu: I would only drop to into Championship for West Brom

Okay Yokuslu is introduced to the crowd at half-time during the Pre-Season Friendly between West Bromwich Albion and Hertha Berlin at The Hawthorns on July 23, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The midfielder, who has won 39 caps for Turkey, shone for the Baggies in the Premier League when he joined on loan from Celta Vigo last year.

Now, though, he has returned to The Hawthorns after putting pen to paper on a three year deal with the club following his release from the Spanish side.

And Yokuslu confirmed he returned to Albion because he feels at home at the club and because he believes he can help them win promotion.

“I accept that challenge to be promoted, this is the only place I can accept that challenge – I want to fight with the guys for this club," he said.

"I’m really motivated and hopefully we can get promoted. I can give my word that I will give my best, and we will give our best, so hopefully we can be happy.

“It will be tough, especially the first weeks, months, but we will need to work hard as a family. We are ready, I am ready.

“That’s why I came here. When I was here before I was feeling really good, I love the club, the people at the club. It feels like home."

Yokuslu was presented to the Albion crowed at half-time during their friendly against Hertha Berlin on Saturday – a match they won 2-1.

“I have a really special relationship with the fans, they are really amazing, the Baggies are the best for me," Yokuslu continued

"We have a good relationship and they always support the team.

"They are fantastic so I am really looking forward to playing in front of them to make them happy.

“I’m really excited and motivated. I've taken care of my body and my fitness, I really feel good.

"I’m looking forward to playing with my teammates. I really missed them.

"When I saw them I just wanted to hug them. They are kind, good people and I hope we can be happy at the end of the season all together.