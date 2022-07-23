Pre-season: West Brom 2-1 Hertha Berlin - Report

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal during the Pre-Season Friendly between West Bromwich Albion and Hertha Berlin at The Hawthorns on July 23, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In what proved to be an intriguing contest at The Hawthorns, quick-fire goals from John Swfit and Daryl Dike saw the Baggies come from behind to beat their German opponents.

Sandro Schwartz side's impressed technically and they opened the scoring when Davie Selke finished off an excellent move to put them ahead in the first-half.

But the Baggies turned the tie around after the interval with Swift converting a fine cross from Grady Diangana.

Then just moments later, Dike brilliantly headed home an excellent Wallace delivery.

Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion competes with Suat Serdar of Hertha Berlinduring the Pre-Season Friendly between West Bromwich Albion and Hertha Berlin at The Hawthorns on July 23, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The win was a nice way for Albion to close their pre-season campaign - with their Championship season getting underway next weekend at Middlesbrough.

REPORT

Baggies boss Steve Bruce opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation for the match against the Bundesliga side.

With skipper Jake Livermore unavailable through illness, Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt were the midfield two.

In attack, Jed Wallace started on the right wing with Matt Phillips on the left and John Swift in the number 10 role. Karlan Grant was the central striker.

Berlin's side featured a host of players who have previously played in England including Dedryck Boyata, Jonjoe Kenny, Kevin-Prince Boateng, and Ivan Sunjic.

In what proved to be a keenly contested opening 10 minutes, it was Albion who created the game's first big chance.

Excellent combination play between Wallace and Grant ended with the former Millwall man whipping in a dangerous cross.

And that bounced up nicely for Molumby who saw a side-foot drive cleared off the line by Kenny.

Right from the first whistle, Berlin showed that, technically they were a very good side with Schwartz's men moving the ball through the thirds excellently at times.

And they went on to open the scoring with a goal of real quality.

About four or five quick, one-touch, passes around the box ended with Selke being slipped in.

Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion competes with Marc Kempf of Hertha Berlin during the Pre-Season Friendly between West Bromwich Albion and Hertha Berlin at The Hawthorns on July 23, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And he then calmly slotted the ball past David Button and into the net.

The visitors came close to doubling their lead midway through the half when Dodi Lukebakio collected the ball in a dangerous position inside the area.

He then flashed a powerful drive right across the face of goal that sailed inches wide.

While Berlin were proving a threat, overall the game was proving fairly even.

John Swift of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal during the Pre-Season Friendly between West Bromwich Albion and Hertha Berlin at The Hawthorns on July 23, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And Albion came close to pulling a goal back just before the break when they won a free-kick around 25-yards from goal.

Swift took it and curled a brilliant strike around the wall that beat keeper Oliver Christensen but smashed against the post.

It was the German side who threatened first following the re-start - with Boyata heading over from a corner.

For the next 20 minutes or so, chances were at a premium.

But Bruce then made a triple change with Semi Ajayi, Grady Diangana and Dike replacing Kyle Bartley, Phillips and Grant.

And within the space of five minutes, Albion had completely turned the game on its head.

John Swift of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring a goal during the Pre-Season Friendly between West Bromwich Albion and Hertha Berlin at The Hawthorns on July 23, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

They got themselves level when Diangana danced down the left before sending in a low cross which Swift side-footed home.

And two minutes later they were ahead when an excellent Wallace cross into the box was put in with an even better header from Dike.

Berlin had a chance to grab an equaliser late on when former Manchester City man Stevan Jovetic let fly with a fierce low drive inside the box.

That effort, though, was kept out by Button who got down well to parry the ball away.

Teams

Albion: Button, Furlong, O'Shea, Bartley (Ajayi 68), Townsend, Mowatt, Molumby, Wallace (Gardner-Hickman 83), Swift (Reach 78), Phillips (Diangana 68), Grant (Dike 68)

Subs not used: Palmer, Ashworth, Zohore.

Hertha Berlin: Christensen, Boyata, Selke (Jovetic 71), Serdar (Tousart 49), Maolida (Ejuke 62), Lukebakio, Kenny, Kempf, Plattenhardt, Boateng (Zeefuik 62), Sunjic.