West Brom boss Steve Bruce focussing on the positives

Steve Bruce at Kassam Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In what was their penultimate friendly of the summer, a brace from Karlan Grant and an own-goal from Yoav Sade saw the Baggies run out comfortable winners at the Kassam Stadium.

But on a day that saw a heatwave engulf the UK, temperatures in the region of 40 degrees led to an incredibly flat game of football.

Neither side truly created a chance of note before the 70th minute with very little quality on show.

But a late flurry from Albion saw them claim the win in what was their fifth pre-season outing in 15 days.

"Let's talk about the second-half," Bruce said when asked about his team's display.

The first-half was typical 38 degrees. There was a bit of rain that helped a little bit.

"And as soon as it cooled down slightly, then we were able to go to the level we needed to get to.

"Second-half was far, far, better. The most important thing is that everyone came through unscathed.

"We've got one or two little knocks. Big Dara (O'Shea) was missing because he had a baby. Robbo (Callum Robinson) has a knock but should be available for the weekend. In that respect it was good.

"But the second-half was much better than the first."

Grady Diangana also missed the trip to Oxford with an ankle problem.

"He is okay I think," Bruce added.

"We'll have to see how he goes for Saturday. He had scans yesterday but we don't think it's that bad.