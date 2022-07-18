'Excited to be coming home': Okay Yoksulu on West Brom return and how the fans have reacted

Jack Cork of Burnley trips Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion (AMA)

Despite hardly playing in front of crowds due to Covid-19, Yokuslu became a fans favourite at the club for his battling displays as Albion tried to fend off relegation two seasons ago.

However, they dropped back to the Championship and the Turk left the club - but now the club has confirmed his return on a three year deal following his release from Celta Vigo.

And it marks a sensational return - after rumours first surfaced earlier this month about a potential move back to the club.

Posting on social media, the midfielder, who played 16 times for the club in the Premier League, said he is 'excited to be coming home' and he wanted to get the Baggies back where they belong.

Back at @WBA! Ready to get this club back to where it belongs 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/FIvXPENfwP — Okay Yokuşlu (@Okayokuslu) July 18, 2022

And it is not just the Turkish international who is happy with the move.

Fans have been reacting with excitement on social media, after Yokuslu became Albion's third signing of the window behind John Swift and Jed Wallace.

Former Baggies midfielder Nigel Quashie said:

Everyone is talking about the heat wave.



Okay Yokuslu has turned the temperature up a notch at #WBA 🔥



📄 ✍️ 👏 — Nigel Quashie (@NigelQuashie1) July 18, 2022

Baggies fan Darren Guest said: "Midfield is starting to look good, I still think Mowatt will come good, so looking stronger in that area now, great signing, his style suits English football, starting to feel more optimistic about the season ahead."

Another fan heaped praise on the club for the business so far, and said: "There’s no way another team in the Championship has done or will do better business this summer than Albion getting in John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all on frees."

There’s no way another team in the Championship has done or will do better business this summer than Albion getting in John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all on frees. — Alex Apati (@LadsAlex) July 18, 2022

Another added: "Love to hear this from players committed to the club and can see the potential. You were incredible when we had you last, and we need you more than ever. Welcome Home Okay, Welcome Home."

Love to hear this from players commited to the club and can see the potential. You were incredible when we had you last, and we need you more than ever. Welcome Home Okay, Welcome Home. — Simondo (@simondo03) July 18, 2022

And here is a selection of some other reaction from the Baggies fans: