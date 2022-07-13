West Brom boss Steve Bruce on Okay Yokulsu: I thought the ship had sailed

Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion during the pre-match warm up.

The Turkish international, who is a free agent after leaving Celta Vigo, impressed for the Baggies in the Premier League during the 2019/20 season.

Speaking after the pre-season game against Leyton Orient, Bruce said he didn't think Albion would be able to sign Yokuslu this summer.

Now, though, the 28-year-old is set to return to the club in the coming days.

"I thought the ship had sailed," Bruce said when asked about Yokuslu's imminent arrival.

"However, we have got a chance. We have got a chance. We will see where that takes us over the next couple of days.

"He's a quality player, an international footballer, who was very successful when he was here a couple of years ago.

"I was very impressed with him when I saw him play in the Premier League - the way he went about his work.

"He's a top pro, people at the club enjoyed working with him.