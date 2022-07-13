Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce on Okay Yokulsu: I thought the ship had sailed

By Joseph MasiWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Steve Bruce says Okay Yokuslu will be a 'very good player' for Albion if the midfielder does complete his return to The Hawthorns.

Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion during the pre-match warm up.
Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion during the pre-match warm up.

The Turkish international, who is a free agent after leaving Celta Vigo, impressed for the Baggies in the Premier League during the 2019/20 season.

Speaking after the pre-season game against Leyton Orient, Bruce said he didn't think Albion would be able to sign Yokuslu this summer.

Now, though, the 28-year-old is set to return to the club in the coming days.

"I thought the ship had sailed," Bruce said when asked about Yokuslu's imminent arrival.

"However, we have got a chance. We have got a chance. We will see where that takes us over the next couple of days.

"He's a quality player, an international footballer, who was very successful when he was here a couple of years ago.

"I was very impressed with him when I saw him play in the Premier League - the way he went about his work.

"He's a top pro, people at the club enjoyed working with him.

"He's experienced, he will be a very, very, good player if we can get him."

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

Football MMPJ

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News