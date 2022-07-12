Preston confirm interest in West Brom's Callum Robinson

Callum Robinson (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Robinson has previously enjoyed three stints at Deepdale – with the Republic of Ireland international twice joining them on loan while a Villa player.

The forward then signed for the club on a permanent basis in 2016 and went on to make over 100 appearances before joining Sheffield United.

Albion are willing to listen to offers for a number players – with Steve Bruce needing to get players out before he can add to the signings of John Swfit and Jed Wallace.

And Robinson is understood to be one of the players the Baggies are willing to let go – with Lowe keen on a move for the 27-year-old.

“I’m not interested in Callum Robinson because of what he’s done for the football club, I’m interested in Callum Robinson because he’s a good footballer,” he said.

“I don’t want to disrespect Steve Bruce, who I have a lot of time for and is a fantastic bloke who has had a fantastic career.

“West Brom too, as a club, what I don’t want to do is talk about their player, so I have to be respectful of it in that way.

“If you name any other players we’ve been linked with, I’d say ‘yeah of course you’d be interested in them because they are good footballers’.

“Callum Robinson, if he becomes available, who wouldn’t look at Callum Robinson?

“He is a fantastic player and PNE fans love him, so why wouldn’t anyone be interested in him?

“If he became available, of course we’d be interested in him, like everyone else would be.”

Meanwhile, the Express & Star understands young striker Reyes Cleary will remain on Albion’s books until December.

The forward is believed to have rejected the chance to sign his first professional contract at The Hawthorns.

Cleary scored 13 goals in 11 appearances for the under-18s last season and netted seven times in 15 outings for the under-23s.

He also scored in an under-23s pre-season friendly at Stratford Town on Saturday.

Cleary’s goals have seen him linked with a host of big clubs, including Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

A contract to remain at Albion remains on the table.