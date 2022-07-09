Steve Bruce: West Brom punished for not taking chances

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A Dara O'Shea own-goal and Elliott List strike saw the League Two side run out 2-0 winners at Broadhall Stadium.

Speaking post-match, though, Bruce was too downbeat after seeing his side create numerous opportunities - particularly in the opening half-hour.

Grady Diangana, John Swift, Karlan Grant and Diangana again all went close in that time.

"It just shows you what football is in our country," Bruce said.

"We had complete control of the game. But we didn't take our chances.

"We had many opportunities in the final third but we missed the final pass or cross.

"But we have said it often enough, pre-season, it doesn't really matter.

"We are trying to get minutes into people who haven't played for a long time, (Kenneth) Zohore, (Daryl) Dike, Cedric (Kipre).

"Everyone is okay, it's only Grady who is a bit sore. Everyone else has come through okay.

"We're two weeks in, got three weeks to go. That's the key to it, trying to get some minutes into them.