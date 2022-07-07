West Brom's Callum Robinson being lined up for a return to Preston

Callum Robinson (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Robinson has previously enjoyed three stints at Deepdale – with the Republic of Ireland international twice joining them on loan while a Villa player.

The forward then signed for the club on a permanent basis in 2016 and went on to make over 100 appearances before joining Sheffield United.

Following a disappointing campaign last year, Albion are willing to listen to offers for a number players – with Steve Bruce needing to get players out before he can add to the signings of John Swfit and Jed Wallace.

Robinson is understood to be one of the players the Baggies are willing to let go.

But while they are likely to prefer a permanent transfer, they may have to accept a loan deal to get him off the wage bill for a year.

The 27-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his contract, is arguably at his best when playing on the left flank.

And Albion are well stocked in that area with Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana and Adam Reach all able to play there.

Meanwhile, Baggies hot prospects Caleb Taylor and Zac Ashworth have both signed new contracts keeping them at The Hawthorns until 2025.

The duo, who both made their first-team debuts last season, have risen through the academy ranks since joining Albion as under-10s.

Both Taylor and Ashworth have famous dads.

Taylor is the son of former Birmingham centre-back Martin Taylor – a player who played under Bruce at Birmingham.

Ashworth, meanwhile, is the son of former Baggies technical director Dan Ashworth – who is now at Newcastle.

It is understood a whole host of clubs in League One and League Two are interested in signing Taylor and Ashworth on loan this summer.

Manager Bruce is currently assessing them in pre-season before deciding whether or not to allow them to go out on loan.

It is more likely Taylor will be granted a temporary move, with Albion having five other centre-backs on their books.

As things stand, Ashworth is set to stay and be understudy to Conor Townsend at left-back.

Alongside Taylor and Ashworth, young attacker Samuel Okoka has signed his first professional contract at The Hawthorns after a deal until 2023.