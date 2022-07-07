Gallery: West Brom play in-house game

WALSALL, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Alex Bruce First Team Assistant Coach of West Bromwich Albion, Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion and Stephen Clemence Assistant Manager / Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on July 7, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WALSALL, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on July 7, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WALSALL, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on July 7, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). John Swift controls the ball during Albion's in house training match in front of manager Steve Bruce and coaches Alex Bruce and Stephen Clemence The Baggies squad was split into two teams as the players took part in a one-hour game that took place at the club’s Walsall-based training ground.

It is not known who was on which team and what the final score was.

Speaking following Albion’s win over Leyton Orient in Portugal on Monday, manager Steve Bruce said he was keen for all his players to get an hour under their belts ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stevenage.

The boss opted to give all his senior players 45 minutes when the Baggies took on Richie Wellens side in Lagos.

Speaking following that game, Bruce said: “Everybody’s played 45 minutes (against Leyton Orient) apart from a couple of the young players and that was the aim.

“We were comfortable in the game but we want to play better football.