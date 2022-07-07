Gallery: West Brom play in-house game

The Baggies squad was split into two teams as the players took part in a one-hour game that took place at the club’s Walsall-based training ground.
It is not known who was on which team and what the final score was.
Speaking following Albion’s win over Leyton Orient in Portugal on Monday, manager Steve Bruce said he was keen for all his players to get an hour under their belts ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stevenage.
The boss opted to give all his senior players 45 minutes when the Baggies took on Richie Wellens side in Lagos.
Speaking following that game, Bruce said: “Everybody’s played 45 minutes (against Leyton Orient) apart from a couple of the young players and that was the aim.
“We were comfortable in the game but we want to play better football.
“We’re going to have an hour in house on Thursday where we’ll be better, and then start the preparation for Stevenage – where we’ll be better again. Gradually, we will give them a little a bit of recovery time in their legs because they’ve worked extremely hard.”