West Brom look to sell before they make signings

Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on June 23, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies have already landed two of their key transfer targets this summer following the arrivals of John Swift and Jed Wallace.

Manager Steve Bruce wants more additions – with the boss believed to be chasing a striker, a central midfielder and a right-back.

But the boss is now working to lower the wage bill and reduce the size of his squad before making any more signings.

It is understood Albion are willing to listen to offers for a number of their players.

They include Callum Robinson, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre and Kenneth Zohore.

It is understood Bruce feels he needs to reduce the size of his squad before making more additions. The club are also keen to reduce the wage bill and not stockpile players.

While Bruce and the Albion hierarchy want the club’s academy players to see a pathway into the first-team – with the boss believing it’s important they aren’t blocked by expensive fringe players.

The Baggies would ideally like to sell a couple of players to get them off their books permanently.

But with a lot of them on lengthy contracts and high wages, Albion may be forced to send one or two out on loan.

That could mean still paying a percentage of the player’s wage.

But it would still free up funds for the Baggies to invest elsewhere.

Once Albion do a get a few out, emphasis will again shift to getting players in.

Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury is a known target with Bruce keen to add a holding midfielder to ranks.

The Foxes are currently believed to want 80 per cent of Choudhury’s wages to be paid if they are to allow the 24-year-old to leave on loan.

That figure, though, is expected to come down the closer it gets to deadline day.