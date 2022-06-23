Notification Settings

What to expect from West Brom new boy Jed Wallace

By Jonny Drury

Steve Bruce identified key transfer targets earlier this summer - and he has now captured the second as Jed Wallace put pen to paper on a four-year deal at The Hawthorns.

New signing Jed Wallace at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on June 23, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The Millwall winger, who has previously played for Wolves, has been one of the most consistent attacking players in the Championship in recent seasons.

And with the wide man out of contract this summer he was not short of suitors - with Burnley rumoured to be rivalling Albion for his signature.

Steve Bruce managed to get the deal over the line and now Wallace is a Baggie along with fellow new signing John Swift.

Following the confirmation of his move here are some of Wallace's best bits and highlights from his time at Millwall

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

