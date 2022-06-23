What to expect from West Brom new boy Jed Wallace

The Millwall winger, who has previously played for Wolves, has been one of the most consistent attacking players in the Championship in recent seasons.
And with the wide man out of contract this summer he was not short of suitors - with Burnley rumoured to be rivalling Albion for his signature.
Steve Bruce managed to get the deal over the line and now Wallace is a Baggie along with fellow new signing John Swift.
Following the confirmation of his move here are some of Wallace's best bits and highlights from his time at Millwall