What to expect from West Brom new boy Jed Wallace

New signing Jed Wallace at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on June 23, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Millwall winger, who has previously played for Wolves, has been one of the most consistent attacking players in the Championship in recent seasons.

And with the wide man out of contract this summer he was not short of suitors - with Burnley rumoured to be rivalling Albion for his signature.

Steve Bruce managed to get the deal over the line and now Wallace is a Baggie along with fellow new signing John Swift.