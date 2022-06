Sam Johnstone of West Bromwich Albion during the pre-match warm up.

Albion have so far signed John Swift but have been linked with a number of players in this window.

Jed Wallace is reportedly set to be making a decision on his future soon - with Burnley now rivalling Albion for his signature.

Hamza Choudhury is also linked with a loan move for Albion - and to find the latest on the move check out our transfer blog below.