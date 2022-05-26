Wedding first and decision later for West Brom target Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace

But the 28-year-old is likely to have a good idea about what life is like at The Hawthorns after spending time on holiday recently with Callum Robinson, Alex Mowatt and Sam Johnstone.

Widely regarded as one of the best players in the Championship, former Wolves man Wallace is expected to leave Millwall as a free agent this summer.

He hasn’t closed the door on staying at The Den. But he admits he wants to follow in the footsteps of his friend Conor Coady and play in the Premier League one day.

“It’s an important time for me,” Wallace said when asked about his future.

“I have been at Millwall six years now which is rare in modern day football.

“I have stayed there a long time and I always appreciate them taking me out of Wolves when nobody else really wanted me.

“I’ve never lost sight of that and didn’t jump ship at the first chance.

“Now I am getting married.

“I always said from February/March time, I wanted to finish the season – see where Millwall finished, get married and then think about what I am going to do after that. That’s not really changed.

“What I will say is I have loved my time at Millwall and if that carries on I am more than happy with that.”

Alongside Albion, Wallace has been linked with a move to Turkey.

“I think people think sometimes you want to move so you can get a few extra quid in your pocket but it’s not like that for me,” he continued. “If it was I’d be on a flight to Istanbul.

“I’ve never made it a secret that I want to have a chance in the Premier League.

“I was playing with one of my close friends Conor Coady for Wolves in a pre-season friendly at Port Vale and now he captains England.

“I believe I can do it. I want to play at the highest level I can – whether that is with Millwall.

“I dreamt of that happening with Millwall. Millwall have been class all the way through.

“They have never put any pressure on me. The manager has been top drawer. I’m a huge admirer of the chairman.

“He has changed my life – for me and my kids. He is a great man

“But now I’m going to get married and see what happens. I’ll just keep trying my best.”

While Wallace is likely to decide his next move on his honeymoon, he has just got back from a holiday in Dubai.

“It was a stereotypical footballer trip to Dubai,” he told the Not The Top 20 Podcast

“I had a good five-a-side team in my hotel.

“I had Callum Robinson, (Norwich’s) Kenny McClean walking around with his promotion medals.