GALLERY: Rocky inspired West Brom reach PL Cup final

West Bromwich Albion players celebrate the semi final victory over Fulham 2-1 in the dressing room after the Premier League Cup / PL Cup at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)...

The Baggies youngsters beat Fulham at The Hawthorns goals in each half from captain Caleb Taylor and Mo Faal.

Terry Ablade’s stoppage time strike only proved to be a consolation for the visitors - as Richard Beale's men held on to secure a place in the final where they will either face Wolves or Middlesbrough.

Boss Beale praised his side's fighting mentality - and revealed that he had shown his side in preparation for the game.

He said: “Funnily enough we’ve shown them a bit of Rocky this week to show them a bit of an underdog and fighting mentality and I’m a big believer that all of those things add up.

“Again, the boy showed sweat and courage and that’s something we’ve spoken about with them again and again this season. Hopefully, that’s sinking in for them now and it was pleasing to see them turn in the performance they did on the night.

“It’s really good for this football club to have players willing to go over the line in these kind of games and the boys were buzzing after the game.

“We’ll be gunning for whoever we play in the final, be it Wolves or Middlesbrough, and see if we can go one step further.”

Check out some of the action from the game:

Caleb Taylor of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League Cup / PL Cup at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)...

Caleb Taylor of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League Cup / PL Cup at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)...

Kieron Bowie of Fulham and Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion during the Premier League Cup / PL Cup at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)...

Mo Faal of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 with Quevin Castro of West Bromwich Albion during the Premier League Cup / PL Cup at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)...

Mo Faal of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 with team mates during the Premier League Cup / PL Cup at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)...