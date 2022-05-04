GALLERY: Rocky inspired West Brom reach PL Cup final

The Baggies youngsters beat Fulham at The Hawthorns goals in each half from captain Caleb Taylor and Mo Faal.
Terry Ablade’s stoppage time strike only proved to be a consolation for the visitors - as Richard Beale's men held on to secure a place in the final where they will either face Wolves or Middlesbrough.
Boss Beale praised his side's fighting mentality - and revealed that he had shown his side in preparation for the game.
He said: “Funnily enough we’ve shown them a bit of Rocky this week to show them a bit of an underdog and fighting mentality and I’m a big believer that all of those things add up.
“Again, the boy showed sweat and courage and that’s something we’ve spoken about with them again and again this season. Hopefully, that’s sinking in for them now and it was pleasing to see them turn in the performance they did on the night.
“It’s really good for this football club to have players willing to go over the line in these kind of games and the boys were buzzing after the game.
“We’ll be gunning for whoever we play in the final, be it Wolves or Middlesbrough, and see if we can go one step further.”
