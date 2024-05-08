Darnell Furlong admits his West Brom play-off final desire

Right-back Furlong has started 44 of his side's 46 league appearances this term – featuring as a substitute in the other two – and is set to line-up against Southampton in Sunday's semi-final first leg in what would be his 200th Albion appearance.

He has earned plaudits from boss Carlos Corberan and supporters for a string of steady displays this season and the head coach labelled Furlong his most consistent performer after the full-back shone against Preston last time out.

Underdogs Albion tackle Russell Martin's Saints home and away bidding for a place at Wembley in the play-off final for the first time since 2007. Furlong has won promotion with the club previously, doing so automatically in 2020, but is relishing the prospect of play-off progression.

"It's a very special part of football, the Championship play-off final is probably one of the biggest games in the world," Furlong told BBC WM. "It'll be nice to get there and see what happens.

"We know they are a lottery, but we'll be doing everything we can as we have all season that has got us to achieve this position.

"We're here for a reason, so are the other teams, but we'll take it to them and see what happens."

Albion were beaten twice by the Saints this season – and rival boss Martin boasts a 100 per cent record against the Baggies from six matches as manager.

Furlong recalled November's contest at St Mary's, where the hosts prevailed 2-1 winners due to a late second goal on an afternoon Corberan's men earned praise.

"The game away, we were brilliant, probably one of our best performances in the season, especially in the second half, I can still remember that now," added the full-back.

"We'll go there, understand the plan from the manager and try to implement it.

"We'll probably take some ideas from it, look at individuals, but the plan is up to the manager and we'll go and do it."

No outfield player has appeared more for Albion than Furlong, and the ex-QPR man insists he owes club staff for the achievement.

"It's extremely tough but that's where we have the guys here at the club – the physios, the strength and conditioning guys, the recovery people," Furlong said. "I walk in and my shakes and tablets are all in ready for me, that's part of the camaraderie in the group, from staff to players.

"It's credit to them that we have the ability to go on and play like that in multiple games, I hope it continues."