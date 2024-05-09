Ally Robertson: Fans can be the difference for West Brom in play-off lottery
I wish we were away from home against Southampton in the first leg – but we’ve got to accept what it is. We’ve just got to get there and play.
They’ve beaten us twice this year so we know we have to work really hard to change that narrative in the play-offs.
We have that home advantage first, where we have been stronger, so let’s try to win that match and take whatever we can down to St Mary’s. Take a win down there and fight not to lose it.
If we can come away from The Hawthorns without a defeat, then that is the main thing, I believe. As long as we are still in the clash.
We needed to win the game to get over the line against Preston last Saturday – and that’s what we did.
We had to do it ourselves, win the game to cut out any ‘what ifs’ or nerves. Winning the game like that and scoring a few goals should give the lads good confidence going into the play-offs.