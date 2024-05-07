Carlos Corberan gives glowing praise to West Brom's Darnell Furlong

Right-back Furlong marked an impressive season of consistency with a star performance in Saturday’s clinching 3-0 victory over Preston – where he netted the third and created his side’s first two goals.

No outfield player has appeared in more Championship fixtures than the 28-year-old – in his fifth season at the club. Furlong has made 44 starts and two more outings as a substitute.

And Corberan ranks the full-back as one of his most consistent performers. He said: “If I talk about Furlong... Furlong has made an excellent season, not only on Saturday, but for me has probably been the most stable player with consistency and the number of minutes and level he has put in.