Steve Bruce is plotting a Portuguese pre-season camp for West Brom

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies currently have four players on the treatment table who have been impacted by long-term injuries this season.

Kean Bryan was ruled out for the rest of the season when he suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament back in November.

Strikers Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore are also unlikely to feature again this season after picking up thigh injuries.

While Matt Phillips is only just closing in on a return having not played since January with a muscle problem.

“Pre-season is going to be crucial,” Bruce said. “I’m going to set up a training camp, maybe Portugal. I’ve done it before – I’ve set up a training camp so that they can have a holiday.

“From 10am to 1pm they’re still ours, rather than coming to the training ground where there’s nobody here for five-and-a half weeks.

“I know the facilities. So we’ll set up a bit of a camp, but those four in particular (Dike, Zohore, Phillips, Bryan) will have a pre-pre-season.

“It’s a bit of a busman’s for the physios and medical department, where they can have a bit of a busman’s holiday as well. It works well.

“It’ll be probably about two-and-a-half weeks before we come back and then we’re back early – end of June. We’re back early next season because of the World Cup.”

Bruce said centre-back Bryan remains on course to join up with Albion for pre-season training.

And he revealed Zohore recently suffered a set-back in training that will ensure he also doesn’t return until the summer.

On Bryan, the boss said: “It’s a hard thing to deal with picking up an injury like that, especially when you’re a new player at a club.

“I spoke to him the other day – his knee resembles a knee again, which three months ago it didn’t.

“He’s working extremely hard. It’s a big summer for him but he’s on track.”

On Zohore, the Bruce added: “Unfortunately he broke down.

“It’s a reset for him. He got a thigh injury, a muscle injury, and he’d been six weeks out. He got re-injured. It was horrible.