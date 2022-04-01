Daryl Dike may not feature for West Brom this season

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The £7 million man was seen as the final piece of the jigsaw by former boss Valerien Ismael when he arrived from Orlando City in January.

However, the 21-year-old suffered a hamstring injury against Peterborough in his first start for the club.

The American was close to regaining full fitness, but a tendon issue caused him to miss Albion's last game before the international break against Bristol City.

And Bruce revealed Dike's latest setback is likely to see him miss the remainder of the season.

"He has felt something, it's not his previous injury but he is still uncomfortable," Bruce said when asked about Dike's fitness.

"It is the tendon behind the back of his knee.

"It's a frustration for him because he was going along very nicely.

"Whether he features between now and the end of the season is probably debatable.

"But we are going to give him as much time as he needs.

"He will have to go through the cycle again (rehab).

"It's frustrating for him and the club.

"They have spent a lot of money on a player who would definitely have helped us."

Bruce revealed Dike was offered the chance to return to his home city of Orlando to undergo part of his rehabilitation - but the forward chose to stay in the UK.

"We were going to send him home to do some rehabilitation there," Bruce continued.

"But he didn't want to go, he wanted to stay here.

"Which is typical of the kid.

"There's nothing worse when you pick up another injury after you've come back. But we see it so often.

"It has been difficult for him, but he is the positive type.

"It might be the case that he has a total break from it, and then pre-season will be crucial for him.