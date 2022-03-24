West Brom fans right to vent frustration after slump admits Semi Ajayi

Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion Fans after final whistle in the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on March 19, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

On paper, the Baggies have a squad that should be competing for automatic promotion heading into the final eight games of the season.

Instead, they sit 12th in the Championship table, seven points outside the play-offs and with a return to the Premier League looking highly unlikely.

Their indifferent form has led to strong criticism from supporters who are still coming to terms with a run that saw the Baggies win just one of 13 games from December through to February.

And Ajayi, who is currently away on international duty with Nigeria, can understand their disappointment.

"The crowd's reaction recently has been understandable," the centre-back said.

"If you want to play for a big club, you have to understand the expectations are high.

"The fans are expecting us to be challenging high up the league and winning games.

"If that's not happening, they have every right to show their displeasure.

"As players, we have to be big enough to take that on our shoulders and react positively to that."

While Albion have had a poor campaign so far, Ajayi has impressed in recent weeks.

The defender has played every minute of every game since Steve Bruce became boss – with the manager giving him licence to get forward as an over-lapping centre-back.

And that is something Ajayi enjoys.

"In a back three I have the licence to drive forward and join the attack if I see fit," he said.

"If we are solid at the back and I see a chance to make an impact, I'm going to take it.

"Thankfully, in the last couple of games, I've been able to go and show that side.

"Hopefully, that will continue and I can keep giving the opposition a problem and get some joy for us.

"But at the minute I'm just taking it one game at a time.

"I'm doing the absolute best I can in training every day.