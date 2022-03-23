Guochuan Lai set to attend West Brom game next month

Guochuan Lai during West Brom v Cardiff earlier in the year (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

After three years away, the Baggies’ controlling shareholder made a shock visit to the club’s training ground back in December.

He then attended the Championship clash with Cardiff in January.

And chief executive Ron Gourlay confirmed Lai is set to fly in from China to spend more time at the club at the end of this month.

“We’ve had two board meetings in the last few weeks which he’s chaired,” Gourlay said when asked how hands-on Lai is in the running of the club.

“The other board members were there and he was in China.

“He is coming over at the end of the month again because one of the things I explained to him is that he needs to be visible.

“He came over under Covid restrictions and it took him nearly three weeks to get home.

“He was in isolation for 18 days, but it is important that he’s coming back over because you need a visible owner and chairman.

“Is he leaving it all to me? No.

“That wouldn’t be right and it’s not what the club needs.

“I’m the chief executive and I have a responsibility, just like the other directors do as the custodians of the club. We have the main board which he (Lai) is the chairman of, and then we have the football board and the non-football management board which I’m the head of.”

Following the sacking of former head coach Valerien Ismael, Lai took on the role of club chairman after opting to dispense with Li Piyue.

Asked about the significance of the owner taking that role, Gourlay said: “It is quite significant if I’m honest with you because one of the things I picked up on was that the club doesn’t communicate.

“There are different cultures and things, but the club weren’t good at communicating in and outside of the club.

“I’m not used to that. I’ve come through at clubs where communication is absolutely key. Consultation is key.

“You learn more if you speak to people, the staff and the fans.

“I said to Mr Lai you’re a custodian of the club – they’ll be all here once you and I are gone.