Bristol City 2-2 West Brom - Player ratings

Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion reacts after a free kick is awarded against West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on March 19, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Sam Johnstone

Made an excellent save to deny Rob Atkinson in the first-half. But Johnstone could do nothing about either of Bristol City’s goals – with his defenders leaving him horribly exposed both times.

Exposed 6

Semi AJayi

Now being deployed as an over-lapping centre-back, the role suits Ajayi who got forward well at times and sent in some dangerous crosses.

Bright 5

Kyle Bartley

Won the penalty but was anonymous for City’s first goal and failed to win a header in the build-up to their second.

Poor 4

Matt Clarke

A centre-back who is good at reading the game and anticipating danger, Clarke was steady overall. He did, though, look a bit ponderous in the build up to Andreas Weimann’s goal.

Mixed-bag 5

Darnell Furlong

Covered a lot of ground but his final ball just wasn’t good enough.

Disappointing 5

Jake Livermore

There is no doubt the skipper cares. And he got about the pitch here as he battled to get more from his team. For all the positives, though, he switched off and lost Weimann for the Austrian’s goal.

Switched off 5

Alex Mowatt

The ex-Barnsley man has improved in recent weeks but he was quiet here and still looks short on confidence.

Lacking belief 5

Taylor GardNer-Hickman

Fresh from a call-up into the England under-20 squad, Gardner-Hickman has enjoyed a great fortnight. But this was his quietest game for Albion all season – with the youngster virtually anonymous.

Anonymous 5

Conor Townsend

The left wing-back offered more of a threat than Furlong did on the right. But it still wasn’t enough.

Underwhelming 5

Callum Robinson

Like Albion in general, Robinson was good against Fulham but poor here. In the first-half, in particular, the failure of him and Karlan Grant to hold-up the ball meant the Baggies were constantly coming under pressure.

Abject 4

Karlan Grant

Scored his 14th of the season with a good penalty. Grant worked hard, but ,like Robinson, needed to be more of a presence up top.

Average................................................. 6

Substitutes