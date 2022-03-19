Steve Bruce: West Brom mentality has to change

Steve Bruce speaks with his coaches during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on March 19, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies managed to snatch a point at Ashton Gate after substitute Adam Reach netted with virtually the last kick of the game.

But their first-half performance was a million miles away from the hugely impressive display they put in to beat league leaders Fulham on Tuesday.

"That's the thing that really disappoints me and that's the thing we have to eradicate - our levels of performance go up and down far too quickly," Bruce said.

"We have just seen it.

"We got to a good level again in the second half. And we wouldn't have deserved to lose it based on that second-half performance.

"But first-half was nowhere near good enough. It was nowhere near what we are capable of.

"That inconsistency is ultimately why I'm sat here probably and it's something we have to change.

"We have to change the mentality, the mentality has to change, we have to find a winning mentality, you have to have that, especially in the Championship.

"In the first-half, in particular, we didn't compete well enough, we didn't win second challenges."

Bruce was angry with both the goals his side conceded - with the boss labelling the defending 'school-boy.'

"Poor goals, poor goals," the boss continued.

"The second one is a big kick up the pitch into our area and we haven't won the first one or the second one.

"It's schoolboy stuff, especially when we have got three centre-halves on the pitch. Poor defending."

On what, overall, was a disappointing day, Bruce also confirmed Daryl Dike has suffered a set-back as he works to return from the hamstring strain he picked up on his full debut.

The £7million signing was due to be on the bench at Ashton Gate and was then set to play at least an hour for the under-23s on Monday.

But Bruce said he now has a slight tendon injury.

"Big Dike felt uncomfortable in training," the boss added.

"The idea was get him through and be a bit part today and then play him in the under-23s game on Monday at The Hawthorns.

"Unfortunately, he was uncomfortable.

"It's not quite the same injury. It’s a tendon further down I’m lead to believe.

"It’s the same leg as what he injured so we’re not going to gamble on that.

"We’re going to have to see how he is. It’s a real shame because he’s worked so hard to get back.