Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson backed to keep firing for West Brom

The Baggies duo both have experience playing up front but have spent the majority of their careers out wide.

Bruce, though, opted to play them in a front two together at Hull a fortnight ago – with Grant going on to net both the goals in a 2-0 win.

And the pair have gone on to impress ever since with Grant again on target against Huddersfield while Robinson netted the winner to beat Fulham.

Bruce feels Grant and Robinson naturally work well together with Grant a forward that likes to get in behind opposition defences while Robinson is at his best in a deeper, number 10-like, role.

“We needed to find a way of being a threat and I believe the two of them suit each other,” Bruce said.

“When we decided to go two up top I spoke to them and explained why we were doing it and what I wanted. It was very difficult because Andy (Carroll) was playing very well. There was nothing wrong with his performances.

“But I just felt the two up top would give us a bit of a threat rather than the way we had been playing and touch wood that will continue.

“I think they both enjoy it. I think it puts them in their best positions.

“Robbo enjoys the number 10 position – that’s very, very sexy to say these days; the number 10.

“He plays as a 10 and the other one wants to run in behind – to get the best out of Granty I think he has to run in behind. The last couple of games we have done that and it’s given us an extra threat.”

Grant and Robinson are set to continue up front today when Albion take on Bristol City.

A few weeks ago, the Baggies’ hopes of winning promotion looked over after they won just one of 12 Championship games.

But after taking seven points from their last three matches there is renewed hope they can gatecrash the top six. To do that, though, Bruce says they have to win today.

“I was pleased with the performance against Fulham,” the manager continued.

“We played very well on the night and I think, most importantly, the supporters enjoyed seeing their team play that way.

“It means nothing though if we can’t go to Bristol City and get a result. With everything we have done over the last week, to go into this game before an international break – it’s huge. It’s the biggest game we have played in a long, long, time.