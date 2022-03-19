Bristol City 2-2 West Brom - Report

Adam Reach of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on March 19, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies travelled to Ashton Gate having put in an outstanding display to beat Fulham on Tuesday.

But they didn't get anywhere near those heights against Nigel Pearson's side - despite needing a result to keep their promotion hopes alive.

In a first half in which Albion created next to nothing, the hosts took the lead through Nahki Wells who was introduced from the bench after six minutes following an injury to Antoine Semenyo.

Steve Bruce's side improved after the interval and got back on terms through a Karlan Grant penalty.

But when Andreas Weimann scored with five minutes remaining, it looked as though City would take all three points.

Bruce, though, rolled the dice by bringing on Adam Reach in the 90th minute.

Robbie Cundy of Bristol City and Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on March 19, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And just second laters he fired home with virtually the last kick of the game to rescue a point for his side.

The result means Albion now sit seven points outside the play-offs with eight games left to play.

REPORT

The Baggies had arguably put in their best performance of the season to beat Fulham on Tuesday.

So it was no surprise to see Bruce stick with the same starting XI for the trip to Ashton Gate.

Once again opting for a 3-5-2 formation, skipper Jake Livermore was joined in midfield by Alex Mowatt and Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

Darnell Furlong continued at right wing-back with Conor Townsend on the left.

Up front, Grant and Callum Robinson looked to build on their impressive recent form.

Bristol City, under the guidance of Nigel Pearson, lined up in a 3-4-1-2 formation that saw Weimann operate in the number 10 role just behind Chris Martin and Semenyo.

In an opening 25 minutes best described as uneventful, Albion looked the stronger of the two teams without creating any clear-cut chances.

But it was the hosts who - from the game's first real chance - managed to get themselves ahead.

It was Weimann who created it - with the former Villa man sending a low cross into the box.

And that delivery found Wells who was able to poke home from close range after being left completely unmarked.

The goal lifted the home side who came close to doubling their lead in the 37th minute.

Nahki Wells of Bristol City scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on March 19, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A looping free-kick into the box was met by Rob Atkinson who powered a header towards goal.

And only a brilliant stop from Sam Johnstone kept it out - with the goalkeeper at full stretch as he clawed the ball away.

Albion responded with Gardner-Hickman sending a cross which Semi Ajayi stabbed wide.

Overall, though, the Baggies were showing next to nothing in the final third.

And City had a glorious chance to double their lead before the break when a corner found its way through to Martin at the back.

Just yards out the striker had to score. Yet somehow he turned the ball over in what was a huge let-off for Bruce's side.

Albion's front two had contributed very little in the first-half.

They started offering a bit more as the clock ticked past the hour mark.

Still, though, the Baggies were failing to create chances with City looking comfortable as they sat with their midfield three protecting a flat back five.

Midway through the second half, though, Albion were given a lifeline when keeper Dan Bentley clattered into Kyle Bartley.

Referee Leigh Dougherty had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot - with Grant subsequently firing in from 12-yards.

From that point, Albion huffed and puffed in a bid to find a winner.

With five minutes to go, though, it was the hosts who thought they had won it.

A free-kick from the half-way line was floated into the box before being nodded across goal.

And with Livermore having switched off, Weimann then smashed the ball in from close range.

That goal effectively meant Albion's season was over.

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 1-1 from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on March 19, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But incredibly 90th minute substitute Adam Reach rescued a point with virtually the last kick of the game.

Just seconds after come on, the ball was worked to the former Sheffield Wednesday man inside the box.

And from eight yards he then drilled the ball past Bentley and into the net to snatch a point for his side.

TEAMS

Albion (3-5-2): Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley (Reach 90), Clarke, Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Garder-Hickman, Townsend (Diangana 83), Robinson Grant.

Subs: Button, Kipre, O'Shea, Molumby, Fellows.

Bristol City (3-4-3): Bentley, Cundy, Klose, Atkinson, Dasilva, James, Messengo, Pring, Weimann, Martin, Semenyo (Wells 6).