West Brom and Steve Bruce already formulating plans for next season

Steve Bruce arrives at the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion at MKM Stadium on March 5, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A dreadful run of just one win in 12 Championship games looked to have ended the Baggies hopes of securing a return to the Premier League this year.

But last weekend's victory at Hull saw them move to within six points of the play-offs – with seven of their 11 remaining games at home.

Bruce signed an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Valerien Ismael as manager last month.

But with the former Newcastle chief having just 12 months remaining on his contract when it gets to this summer, fans have wondered whether the club will look to go in a different direction for next season.

In a meeting with the local Press this week, though, chief executive Ron Gourlay revealed Bruce has already started making plans for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Express & Star understands the 61-year-old took his seat for the first meeting of Albion's new football board on Tuesday.

Bruce was joined by Gourlay, head of recruitment Ian Pearce and academy manager Richard Stevens among others.

The committee has been put together to help Albion improve their player recruitment and prevent some of the mistakes they have made in the past.

And it is understood they began formulating a list of transfer targets for whether the team is in the Championship or Premier League next season.

“We discussed the situation and what we can do for Steve to move the club forward," Gourlay said when asked if Bruce will be the man to lead the club next season.

"At this stage we’re really just focused on how we can get the best out of this squad.

“It’s important that we stick together as a team, push in the same direction and try to maximise what we’ve got as a team and then we’ll discuss how we go forward.

“We’ve both been very open. We’ve known each other for a long time.