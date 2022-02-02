West Brom sack Valerien Ismael

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael

The Baggies appointed the Frenchman on a four year deal in the summer after paying £2million in compensation to Barnsley.

But just seven months into the job, the former Bayern Munich defender has been sacked along with assistant boss Adam Murray.

Ismael got off to a dream start at The Hawthorns - going unbeaten in his first 10 league games - something no Albion manager has done before.

But ever since November the team has struggled with Albion having won just three of their last 14 matches.

It's not just results, though, that have led to Ismael's dismissal.

The Frenchman's brand of football has been tough to watch - particularly as they haven't been winning games.

While the recent performances against Preston North End and Millwall have led to Ismael losing the support of fans - with a toxic atmosphere engulfing The Hawthorns.

In a brief statement, Albion confirmed assistant manager Murray has also left the club.

It read: "West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Valerien Ismael has today left his position as head coach.

"Assistant head coach Adam Murray has also departed The Hawthorns.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Valérien and Adam for their efforts and wishes them well in the future.