Alan Pardew: I've got a point to prove at West Brom

The 56-year-old is back in the Premier League 11 months after being sacked by Crystal Palace, who visit The Hawthorns on Saturday for his first game in charge of the Baggies.

Pardew won just six out of his final 36 games at Selhurst Park but believes the south London club were too quick to pull the trigger.

“I did feel a little bit harshly done by on that decision,” he said, during his unveiling at Albion.

“Of course you can justify it by saying on that particular run I had to go and that’s how the media is. But sometimes as a manager, with the relationships you have, I felt I had a bit more trust than that.

“OK, now you get another go.”

Albion are the sixth club Pardew has managed in the Premier League.

He added: “I did have a couple of offers I decided not to take up. I think it was important I got a club where I thought I could take it forward and an environment to give me a good chance.

“I was disappointed to lose my job at Palace, I really was. I think although we were on a difficult run, we had finished tenth, we had got to a cup final.

“I felt I deserved more time but I didn’t get it.”

Pardew had been linked with replacing Sam Allardyce as England boss just two months before being sacked by Palace.

“You see how quickly your profile can change in the Premier League,” he said.

“It changes dramatically. I look at Sean Dyche now, his profile is high and he is doing tremendously.

“Mine isn’t. I need to get my flag up the pole.

“My ambitions are not there (England), my ambitions are to get this club moving forward.

“I still don’t think I’m perfect by any stretch of the imagination but I hope I’m a good manager for West Brom.”