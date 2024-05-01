People encourage to bring their war memories to Dudley event

Dudley, What Did you Do in the War? is a year long project with research being done by a team of volunteers culminating in a celebration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The project will focus mainly on the Home Front and how the people of Dudley coped through the war years but it will also include information about the men and women of the borough who

served in the Armed Forces.

The Show and Tell day will take place on Saturday and people are encouraged to bring any memories, documents, photos or memorabilia about the war years they would like shared whether it be their own or those of their parent, grandparent or even great-grandparents.

The event takes place from 10.30am-3pm on Saturday at Dudley Archives at the Museum, Tipton Road.