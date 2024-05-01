Heavy trucks demand boosts Castings

Brownhills-based Castings says that results for the year to the end of March are expected to be marginally ahead of market expectations as a result.

Heavy trucks make up about 75 per cent of group revenue.

The business, which has a gross foundry capacity of 70,000 tonnes a year, says that its balance sheet remains strong.

The level of investment by Castings in Lichfield Road has been higher than in recent years and will continue to be so as the new foundry line progresses.

Other investments have been focused on replacement equipment, robotics and AI, and sustainability initiatives including solar panels and energy efficient chilling systems in the machine shop.

The company intends to announce its full year results on June 12.

In addition to the commercial vehicle sector, Castings also supplies the wind power, agriculture, rail and material handling markets.