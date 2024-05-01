Midlands sees net loss of 11 breweries in a year

The Society of Independent Breweries' UK brewery tracker found that there has been a UK-wide loss of 47 to 1,7777 active breweries in April this year.

Since the start of 2024 there has been a net loss of 38 – two per cent of the total.

Some regions saw an increase with the East of England up 11. The North West had the worst number of closures at 19.

In the West Midlands Dig Brew in Digbeth, Birmingham, and 4 Chaps Brewery in Wythall, Worcestshire, shut down in January.

Fownes Brewery in Brierley Hill closed in November last year.

SIBA chief executive Andy Slee said it was hoped there would be a busy summer for pubs which would help numbers recover.

He said the main reasons for closures were rising costs and slowing sales caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

High beer prices werenot being passed on to small brewers because of the high level of taxation and increases in costs of raw materials