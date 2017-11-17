Nacer Chadli out for 'foreseeable future' after tearing muscle in training

Albion head coach Tony Pulis is disappointed Belgium played him in both of their games over the international break and suggested it played a part in his latest problem.

Chadli has been in and out of the treatment room this season and has only featured in two league games so far.

Pulis said: "We’re very, very disappointed Chadli has come back, after playing two games for Belgium ­- and we’re disappointed he’s played the two 90 minutes - and has ended up getting an injury yesterday in training.

"That’s going to see him out for the foreseeable future.

"Chadli has obviously missed pre-season. We’ve played him in a couple of games, or a game and a half, and he didn’t feel 100 per cent fit.

"Him going off to Belgium and playing two full 90 minutes in a short space of time has unfortunately caught him out.

"He’s had a scan and he’s got a tear up wherever it is so that’s going to keep him out."

Chadli joins James Morrison and Craig Dawson, who are both out until Christmas, on the injured list.

However, summer signing Oliver Burke is back in contention following his hamstring problem and Pulis is planning to include the £15m signing in his squad for tomorrow's Chelsea game.

"He’ll definitely be involved in the group," said Pulis. "We’re pleased to have Oli back.

"The thing with Oli is making sure we don’t throw him in and he pulls something or get injured again. The important thing is getting him to a level to play.

"It’ll come hopefully, if we put him on the bench, and give him time.

"The pace of the game today and the rigours the players are put through - you’ve got to make sure they’re 100 per cent fit."

Pulis is fighting for his job at the moment, but the Baggies boss is disappointed he's not been able to play Chadli, Morrison and Burke in the same team this season because of injuries to all three attacking players.

"I don’t want to sound negative but if you’d have started the season and asked me what my team was, I’ve never been four players close to what I wanted it to be so I haven’t given it a good run to see if it could develop," he said. “That’s been my biggest disappointment.

"This is the way it goes. With a group of players you hope to put a team together that the balance will be right and everything else.

"We’ve not been able to do it. But that’s life and that’s the way it happens and you’ve got to get on with it."

Albion haven't won any of their last 10 games, but Pulis refused to criticise the effort shown by the players who have been available.

"The stats come out last week and we're the second best team in the Premier League in respect of output, so it hasn't been a lack of effort from the players," he said.

"Yes, there's been mistakes made at both ends of the pitch that's cost us but nobody can throw anything at the players, they've been fantastic.

"It was nice to see those stats, I will always believe my own eyes, but it backs up that they're having a go."

James McClean was given an extra day off after the Republic of Ireland's 5-1 mauling at the hands of Denmark earlier this week and is due back in the training ground today (Friday).