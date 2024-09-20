Grammar school prepares pupils for a bright future at open day

We understand that choosing the right education for your child is not easy, and attending an Open Day allows you to gain a comprehensive understanding of what your child’s next steps would look like.

Renowned for its academic excellence and inclusive community, WGS provides an enriching education from Reception through to Sixth Form, ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed in all aspects of school life. Our commitment to fostering a nurturing and supportive environment is reflected in the achievements and personal growth of our students.

As one of the region’s leading independent schools, WGS was founded in 1512, making it one of the oldest independent schools in the country. The school consistently achieves outstanding exam results and contributes significantly to the local community. Additionally, our small class sizes ensure personalised attention, enabling every child to reach their full potential. We also offer an extensive range of extracurricular activities, with over 100 clubs available to enrich the educational experience of your child.

During your visit, you will be welcomed by the Head, Nic Anderson, and have the opportunity to meet current students and teachers. Student-led tours will enable you to enjoy our 25-acre site, including the impressive sports grounds, arts centre, and purpose-built music block. There will also be a range of fun and engaging activities for you and your family to take part in as you make your way around our school.

Head, Nic Anderson, says: "WGS offers an education that transforms lives as well as minds. Our unique approach to learning allows your child to develop skills in resilience, independence, and confidence. They will form friendships and new interests and become more curious about the world around them."

Don't miss this opportunity to visit Wolverhampton Grammar School and learn more about the entry process. Please register for the Open Day at wgs.org.uk/whole-school-open-day to secure a place.

By Rachael Perks - Contributor