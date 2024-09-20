Wolverhampton's Jessica joins ‘gold standard’ group

Jessica Johnson is part of the Wills, Probate & Lifetime Planning team at FBC Manby Bowdler’s Wolverhampton office, and has now been acknowledged as an Accredited Lifetime Lawyer by the Association of Lifetime Lawyers.

Jessica said: “I’m really proud to be recognised as an Accredited Lifetime Lawyer and become part of this community.”

"I love advising older and vulnerable people, who may need extra help and support to make sure their interests are properly met.

“I chose to complete this additional qualification to make sure I am doing all I can to give my clients the best advice on things like making a will, getting powers of attorney in place, advice on care fees and tax planning. It’s about providing expert advice with extra care.”

The Association of Lifetime Lawyers is a community of specialist legal professionals who support older and vulnerable people in areas, such as wills, powers of attorney and inheritance tax. Accredited lifetime lawyers have shown that they understand the specific needs and considerations needed to safeguard and protect clients’ interests, as well as the ability to communicate in plain English and with understanding of physical and mental difficulties clients might have.

Neil Lloyd, managing director of FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “I’m delighted that Jessica has achieved the Accredited Lifetime Lawyer qualification. We at FBC Manby Bowdler are very aware of her impressive capabilities, but it is great that she is now acknowledged on a wider platform.”

Lifetime planning can be complex and stressful for clients and their families, and we pride ourselves on providing sound legal advice tailored to each client in a sensitive and caring manner.”