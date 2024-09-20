Elephants' final march - critical auction to support hospice amidst severe funding crisis

The auction comes at a critical time, just weeks after the hospice announced potential significant redundancies due to a £1.5 million annual budget deficit.

The March of the Elephants trail, which has delighted residents of Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield for 10 weeks, now faces its most crucial challenge - raising desperately needed funds for St Giles Hospice's essential services.

Elinor Eustace, Interim CEO of St Giles Hospice, explained the gravity of the situation.

She said: "With hospices across the UK facing a £77 million funding deficit, we're grappling with unsustainable rising costs and a real terms reduction in NHS income. We're proposing to cut approximately 40 full-time roles - around 15 per cent of our workforce. The proceeds from this auction are more vital than ever for maintaining our core specialist palliative care services."

The hospice has seen significant increases in costs for energy, food, and clinical supplies, while voluntary income has been impacted by the cost-of-living crisis. Despite launching a new strategy for 2023-26 aimed at building resilience, the rapidly evolving landscape of palliative care has necessitated urgent action.

Elinor added: "If you're thinking about bidding, I can guarantee you won't be disappointed – please come along to the auction on the 24th. Tickets are available now, or you can bid online."

The auction is set to take place on September 24 at 6.45pm in the historic Lichfield Cathedral. Conducted by Richard Winterton Auctioneers, the evening promises excitement as attendees enjoy drinks and canapés while bidding on their favourite elephants. The event will celebrate the trail's success while raising crucial funds for the hospice.

This is the public's opportunity to own one of these unique artworks – and every pound raised will directly support St Giles Hospice's ability to provide compassionate care in the face of severe financial pressures.

Georgia Haynes, Project Event Manager, added: "The phenomenal response to our trail has been heartwarming. Now, we need that support to translate into crucial funding. Your participation in this auction can make a real, tangible difference to people's lives."

To book your tickets for this critical auction, visit marchoftheelephants.co.uk/auction

By Claire Fry - Contributor