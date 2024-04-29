George Bennett analysis: A poor end after a season of progression for Walsall

The Saddlers have suffered four defeats from their final five games, and collected just 11 points from the last 33 available.

That has ultimately seen them fall short in their quest for the play-offs, while Wimbledon jumped ahead of them, as Mat Sadler’s men were consigned to an eventual 11th-place finish.

It’s been a season of progression with Walsall registering their highest points total in League Two since relegation in 2019.

Their goal tally of 69 is their best return in eight years, although the 73 goals they’ve shipped – only five fewer than rock bottom Forest Green Rovers – is a major area for concern.

They’ve conceded three or more goals on 10 separate occasions, while the 4-0 defeat at Sutton United in October, the 5-0 mauling at MK Dons on Good Friday and the 5-1 hammering at Wimbledon suggests this team are vulnerable to capitulation.

Despite signs of progress, there are also many areas to improve. Sadler described it as a tweak job rather than a complete rebuild, and he might be right.

There is the making of a good team but performances such as Saturday’s suggests there may still be some way to go before they pass that final hurdle.