Skipper Donervon Daniels prepared to go above and beyond for Walsall
There was nobody more disappointed than Donervon Daniels as he trudged down the tunnel in complete dismay at the Stadium MK on Good Friday.
The Walsall skipper had been an ever-present prior to his ankle injury in February and was thrown straight back into the action for his 100th appearance for the club.
It was an afternoon to forget as Daniels lost his marker for Emre Tezgel’s opener, before his poor back-pass enticed Jackson Smith into fouling Max Dean inside the box.
Dean converted the resulting spot-kick and Walsall completely capitulated to fall to a dismal 5-0 defeat.
Mat Sadler later admitted that Daniels was perhaps not quite ready to make his comeback.