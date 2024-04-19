Walsall v Bradford - Who's out and who's a doubt

Walsall welcome Bradford City to Bescot for the final home game of the campaign as opportunity knocks in the play-off race.

The Saddlers sit just one-point adrift of the top seven ahead of the final two games.

Tom Knowles handed Walsall a boost when he was welcomed back from an ankle injury with a cameo from the bench during Walsall's 2-1 win over Swindon Town on Tuesday night.

But there is still a small contingent still on the road to recovery. Here is the latest state of play and availability in the Saddlers' squad ahead of the weekend.

Jackson Smith - concussion (25%)

Smith has missed the past three matches due to concussion and remains a major doubt ahead of the weekend.

The goalkeeper has not been showing symptoms since Tuesday but Walsall are carefully following the concussion protocol to determine whether he will be available for selection.