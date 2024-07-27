Express & Star
Mat Sadler gives update on Walsall striker Danny Johnson

Mat Sadler insists he will "not rush" Walsall forward Danny Johnson in his recovery from a viral infection.

By George Bennett
Published

Johnson is expected to miss the entirety of pre-season with the issue although Sadler has not been willing to put a time frame on his absence.

The 31-year-old returned to Bescot on a two-year deal last summer having plundered 15 goals in 30 matches in a fruitful loan spell during the first half of the 2022-23 season.

His return proved much less productive as a combination of injuries and a lack of game time reduced him to just six goals in all competitions.

