Mat Sadler gives update on Walsall striker Danny Johnson

Johnson is expected to miss the entirety of pre-season with the issue although Sadler has not been willing to put a time frame on his absence.

The 31-year-old returned to Bescot on a two-year deal last summer having plundered 15 goals in 30 matches in a fruitful loan spell during the first half of the 2022-23 season.

His return proved much less productive as a combination of injuries and a lack of game time reduced him to just six goals in all competitions.