Tranmere v Walsall: Adkins is seeking commitment to Rovers’ cause

Tranmere welcome Walsall to Prenton Park tomorrow afternoon sitting 17th in League Two and looking to end a run of three matches without a win.

Adkins' charges flirted with a potential late play-off push after collecting 10 points from a possible 12 at the start of March. But they saw those faint hopes dashed by back-to-back defeats against Crawley Town and Bradford City respectively.

The former Southampton boss has overseen a remarkable recovery at his hometown club since being handed the reins on a full-time basis in November.

Rovers lost 12 of their opening 16 league matches, which left them sitting second from bottom in the table.

Tranmere have since collected 12 wins from their last 26 matches climb 12 points clear of the drop zone, but Adkins has vowed his side won't be resting on their laurels.

"We've obviously secured our status, it's just a shame we couldn't get ourselves in that play-off position.

"I know we've got a group of players who've shown yet again that they've got total commitment to the cause and that cause is Tranmere Rovers.

"There's competition for places, players are fighting for contracts, there'll be new players coming in over the summer.

"We want to fill Prenton Park if we can. We want to make it exciting. There's commitment from the players, there's commitment from the staff.

"We want that to continue over what is a very challenging season, a long season, and we're just coming to the end of that now."

Kieron Morris extended his personal best tally in a single season to 10 in all competitions for the campaign against Colchester.

The ex-Walsall man penned a one-year contract extension last summer and is Tranmere's joint-second leading scorer behind Connor Jennings' total of 11, and level with Rob Apter.