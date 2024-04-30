Mat Sadler reveals key Walsall area that requires strengthening this summer

Walsall were condemned to a heavy 5-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon in their final fixture on Saturday, which saw them finish five points adrift of the play-offs in 11th.

The Saddlers shipped 73 goals in League Two this term, including 12 across their final four games.

It’s been 13 years since Walsall conceded more in a single league campaign (75 in 2010/11) and Sadler insists it’s an issue which needs to be addressed.

He said: “Clearly we want to concede fewer goals. That has to be an area that we will improve on moving into next season because where we want to go, that has to be a backbone for us.