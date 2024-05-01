Mat Sadler longing for Walsall duo's return to action
Mat Sadler is looking forward to welcoming back Walsall duo Oisin McEntee and Jack Earing next season.
McEntee has been missing since Boxing Day with a hamstring injury but returned to full training during the last fortnight of the campaign.
The Irishman, predominantly starring in his new found midfield position, scored six goals and set-up four more in 27 appearances across all competitions during the first half of the season.
He penned a new deal until next summer in November, while Earing followed suit by extending his short-term deal the following month.