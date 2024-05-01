Mat Sadler longing for Walsall duo's return to action

McEntee has been missing since Boxing Day with a hamstring injury but returned to full training during the last fortnight of the campaign.

The Irishman, predominantly starring in his new found midfield position, scored six goals and set-up four more in 27 appearances across all competitions during the first half of the season.

He penned a new deal until next summer in November, while Earing followed suit by extending his short-term deal the following month.