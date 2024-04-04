Tranmere Rovers vs Walsall: Who's out and who's a doubt

Donervon Daniels was thrown straight back into the starting line-up for Good Friday's 5-0 defeat at MK Dons, after several weeks out with an ankle injury.

Mat Sadler later admitted he perhaps recalled him too soon and the Walsall skipper was an unused substitute for the 2-1 win over Salford City three days later.

Aramide Oteh, whose season has been blighted by two separate hamstring injuries, also played 25 minutes from the bench at Stadium MK but was not involved in the last outing.

Meanwhile, Farquharson returned from his ankle injury to make the bench in both games, but did not play a single minute.

However, the trio were presented with vital minutes during a training match on Thursday and Sadler revealed they will be available as the Saddlers prepare to travel to Merseyside.

While the treatment room is beginning to clear, Sadler still has a number of issues to contend with. Here is the latest run through of the state of play.

Jamille Matt - hamstring (50%)

Matt returned to the starting XI to open the scoring in Walsall's 2-1 win over Salford City on Easter Monday.

The 34-year-old also featured from the bench at MK Dons on Good Friday, after previously missing back-to-back draws against Barrow and Colchester United respectively.

Walsall were forced to replace Matt at the break and the forward has seen a number of specialists over the past week to help relieve the problem. However, he is "touch and go" ahead of the weekend.