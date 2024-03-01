Mat Sadler: Walsall is a great place to learn

David Okagbue and Emmanuel Adegboyega, on loan from Stoke City and Norwich City respectively, are both proving to be a success.

Okague has starred in all but one of Walsall’s last 18 league games, whilst Adegboyega has netted three times in the last fortnight.

Meanwhile, Mo Faal opened his goal scoring account last weekend at Harrogate Town and Josh Gordon has formed a strong attacking partnership with Jamille Matt.