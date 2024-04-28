Walsall End of Season Awards: Isaac Hutchinson scoops a hat-trick of honours

The 24-year-old has registered a personal record 15 goals and set-up 12 more this term as he collected the top scorer award.

In addition, his decisive blockbuster from distance in a 1-0 win over Colchester United in September was voted Goal of the Season.

Hutchinson has amassed five awards in his two seasons at the club, after winning the Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards last term.

Goalkeeper Jackson Smith was named Young Player of the Year after an impressive campaign between the sticks.

The 22-year-old, who signed permanently from Wolves last summer following a loan spell during the second half of the previous campaign, has started 21 of Walsall's last 27 league games since the start of December.

Liam Gordon was voted 1888 Lounge Player of the Season. The Guyana international has made 49 appearances in all competitions this season - registering two goals and four assists.

Elsewhere, club captain Donervon Daniels received the Community Player of the Season award, while Dylan Thomas was named Apprentice of the Year.

Thomas made his senior debut aged 16 against Brighton under-21s in the EFL Trophy back in August, and has gone onto make three appearances this season.

Academy star Cayden Bennett also received recognition after making his international debut for Saint Kitts & Nevis at the age of just 17 in March.