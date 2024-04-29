George Bennett's Walsall ratings vs AFC Wimbledon: 5s and 6s in heavy defeat

Jackson Smith 6

Got a glove to Omar Bugiel’s opening header but was left pretty much helpless as Wimbledon ruthlessly took their chances in front of goal.

Donervon Daniels 5

A mix-up with Jamille Matt enabled Bugiel to complete his hat-trick, before he was turned inside out by Jack Currie in the build-up to Wimbledon’s fourth goal.

Priestley Farquharson 5

Understandably struggled to deal with the pace of the game on his first appearance in over two months.

Taylor Allen 5

Failed to pick up his marker inside the box on a number of occasions and was unable to have his usual impact going forward.