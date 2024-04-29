George Bennett's Walsall ratings vs AFC Wimbledon: 5s and 6s in heavy defeat
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their 5-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.
Jackson Smith 6
Got a glove to Omar Bugiel’s opening header but was left pretty much helpless as Wimbledon ruthlessly took their chances in front of goal.
Donervon Daniels 5
A mix-up with Jamille Matt enabled Bugiel to complete his hat-trick, before he was turned inside out by Jack Currie in the build-up to Wimbledon’s fourth goal.
Priestley Farquharson 5
Understandably struggled to deal with the pace of the game on his first appearance in over two months.
Taylor Allen 5
Failed to pick up his marker inside the box on a number of occasions and was unable to have his usual impact going forward.