Walsall debrief: Saddlers’ display of desire

Ex-Saddlers winger Jack Nolan opened the scoring for the visitors from the spot, before David Okagbue and Emmanuel Adegboyega completed the turnaround for Walsall.

Here we take a look at some of the key points from the victory.

Play-off pursuit

Walsall leapfrogged Gillingham into seventh to enter the play-off places. It’s the first time in more than three years that Walsall have won four matches on the spin in League Two, and they’ll chasing a fifth straight league win for the first time since 2015 when Doncaster visit Bescot on the weekend.

Just five points separate Walsall and 16th-placed Bradford City, and the race remains as tight as ever.

The upcoming games will be crucial in determining whether Walsall can separate themselves from the trailing pack and stay in the hunt.

Dealing with setbacks