Express & Star
Close

David Okagbue has lofty Walsall goals

David Okagbue wants to continue getting among the goals after opening his account in Walsall’s 2-1 comeback victory over Accrington Stanley.

Plus
By George Bennett
Published
David Okagbue

The defender, who has been a success on loan from Stoke City, met Isaac Hutchinson’s corner with a clinical header to equalise on the hour, before Emmanuel Adegboyega netted the winner five minutes from time.

It was also Okagbue’s first goal in the EFL and the Republic of Ireland under-19 international has his sights set on adding to his tally.

Similar stories
Most popular